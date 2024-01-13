Hadspen take top spot while ACL produce first victory of the season

Consecutive key victories have put Hadspen in top spot on the TCL ladder - defeating Trevallyn by six wickets.
With Evandale Panthers, who the Chieftains beat last week, having the bye, the home side made the most of their opportunity to grab pole position.
It wasn't without resistance however, as captain Ethan Conway hit the winning runs with three balls remaining, clearing the boundary to win the match.
Batting first, Trevallyn made 8-228 as their leaders showed how it's done with captain Matthew Kerrison making 67 and coach Drew Clark 62.
Lower-order batters Daniel Smith (31 off 15 balls) and Clayde White (24 off 30) also chipped in to get them to their total while Hadpsen coach Tristan Weeks took 3-49. Despite Trevallyn's efforts, it was another opening partnership that set Hadspen up for victory.
Weeks (68) and Nathan Balym (87) put on 111 runs for the first wicket before Weeks departed, with Balym eventually being the last wicket to fall as Stan Tyson (26), Glenn Ellis (24*) and Conway (12*) provided critical knocks.
ACL picked up their first victory of the season, defeating Legana by 35 runs at University Oval.
Pre-game, coach Troy Huggins was confident his side had what it takes to push Legana and he proved correct as the Bluebacks made 9-260 off their 40 overs.
Opener Simon Chappell (59 off 56) and Daniel Summers (40 off 27) produced hard-hitting knocks to put their side into a good strong position before Ben Harris played the anchor role with 41 off 86 balls.
Legana's Dylan Sharman was the pick of the bowlers with 3-22 off his six before top-scoring with the bat - making 39 off 48 balls.
He was joined by Robindeep Singh (34) and captain Hayden Fenton (33*) in making starts but the Durhams were bowled out for 225 in the 38th over as Huggins cleaned up with 4-20.
Longford furthered the gap between the top four and the rest as they defeated Perth by 126 runs on the Demons' home deck.
The Tigers' top order were at their dangerous best as the first three - Jackson Blair, Richard Howe and Dan Forster - all passed 50 en route to 4-249. Having almost made a double century earlier this season, captain-coach Howe was the leader yet again with 67 as recruit Forster (63) and former captain Blair (59) were not far behind.
Jason Sherriff proved to be the man with the ball, removing Blair and Howe as he took 2-34 from five overs.
Longford's bowling unit were also a formidable force as each bowler took at least one wicket in what were economical spells.
Trent Spencer took 3-27 and Howe 3-44, while Jessie Arnol finished with 2-18 off six, Patrick Morehouse 1-14 off five and Kieran Davey 1-18 off five - bowling Perth out for 123. Perth's not-out batter Matthew Walton top-scored with 27* as Tom Murfett (25) and Chris Collins (21) also made starts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.