Eight-wicket loss sees Raiders tumbling back down to earth

Greater Northern Raiders were brought back down to earth by a quickfire eight-wicket defeat by New Town.
Fresh from Cricket Tasmania Premier League wins in the Twenty20 and two-day formats, the Northern team were ruthlessly dispatched in a one-dayer at New Town Oval.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, Raiders were bowled out for 113 in 38 overs with their hosts needing just another 14 to chase that down.
A batting card featuring four ducks had the Raiders reeling at 3-13 before some welcome resistance from Charlie Eastoe (23 off 46) and the in-form Sam O'Mahony (21 off 51).
However, it was Ishang Shah who top-scored coming in at eight with an unbeaten 40 off 61 before he ran out of partners.
Caelan Maladay (3-10), Ben Manenti (3-15) and Joseph Graham (2-17) were all economical with the ball.
Raiders were in with a sniff when New Town were 2-25 but that was as good as it got as the hosts did not lose another wicket.
Mitch Owen (34 not out off 26) and Ben Manenti (59 not out off 28) were in superb form with the bat, rattling up 14 fours and five sixes between them.
Lachlan Clark (1-16) and Kaidyn Apted (1-30) took the wickets.
Both Raiders teams are preparing for visits to the North-West Coast.
The women play Clarence in a one-dayer at Devonport Oval on Sunday.
And the men's next match is a one-dayer at Latrobe Oval next Sunday (January 21), also from 10.30am.
