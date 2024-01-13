Former TasTAFE teacher says 'toxic workplace' behind staff shortfall

A toxic "soul-destroying" workplace is driving TasTAFE teachers to either resign in droves or provide "inadequate training", a former trades teacher says.
The condemning claims come amid a critical shortage of teaching staff, which was revealed in December when the vocational training provider's top bosses admitted to the Legislative Council that they lacked the teachers to run courses needed in every region of the state.
The former trades teacher, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the culture left the current batch of teachers and some of the other staff "simply treading water".
"TasTAFE is losing teachers and students at an alarming rate due to the appalling circumstances, which include the poor level of student resource material, the condition and age of tools, and lack of teacher numbers and the support on a daily basis," he said.
"And if you tried to fix or change anything, it was like banging your head on a brick wall."
The man, who worked at the Alanvale campus from 2022 to late 2023, said the problems at the institution were leaving young Tasmanians with sub-par education upon entering their professions.
"I don't know if it has been upgraded since I left, but the equipment we were using was over 40 years old," he said.
"The resources the students were given were so bad; I had students who came up to me to say they couldn't understand this at all.
"It is very disappointing, on behalf of the apprentices, because they're not learning anything new."
The man said with the mass exodus and poor quality of teaching staff, TasTAFE was struggling to deliver its education effectively.
"Some of the teachers didn't even possess the trade certificate of what they were teaching," he said.
"How are they able to give a quality education?
"It's an emergency situation.
"They're so desperately understaffed that they're at the point where they're just putting bums on seats."
He said many of his colleagues didn't feel comfortable speaking up.
"Don't get me wrong, there are good teachers there, but they're just biting their tongues and biding their time," he said.
"It's unsustainable to work there as it is - I said to my wife they couldn't pay me enough money, they couldn't give me enough holidays to keep me there. I'm done.
"I cannot deal with this any longer. It is far too disappointing. And depressing and upsetting."
In December, Skills, Training, and Workforce Growth Minister Felix Ellis said efforts were being made to recruit more teachers, and he said the net number of teachers had increased by 46 since 2021.
He said the government had promised to raise net teacher numbers by 100 by the end of the current parliament.
Previously, TasTAFE chairman Tim Gardner said teacher recruitment efforts were being hindered by the tight labour market conditions.
"We are recruiting in the middle of one of the most difficult employment markets for this generation, and we are competing with industry for people to teach industry," Mr Gardner said.
When asked what he thought the future of TasTAFE's Alanvale campus looked like, the former trades teacher's outlook was grim.
"If nothing changes, there'll be padlocks on every door," he said.
"It is a well-known fact that some employers are already sending their apprentices to the mainland for training, and other employers are having their apprentices trained in-house."
When contacted for comment, a government spokesperson said the state government is committed to securing a strong future for TasTAFE.
"We are committed to a strong workplace culture at TasTAFE - there are so many teachers and staff at TasTAFE who are proud of the work they are doing, and they are focused on building the best possible TasTAFE," the government spokesperson said.
"We have seen a really strong response from VET teachers who are interested in coming and working with TasTAFE to train the next generation of Tassie's workforce.
"TasTAFE regularly engages with their staff, and the TasTAFE ten-year strategic plan contains a number of actions that will build on the workplace culture and make sure we are recognising the outstanding contribution of our staff."
The government spokesperson said the ten-year strategic plan includes implementation of a new staff recognition and reward program; completing the Employer of Choice accreditation, recruiting a dedicated People, Performance Culture Director, finalising a new delegation framework so that staff at different levels are empowered to make more decisions, and delivering a program so our staff can grow professionally and experience leading VET teaching and learning practices.
"Our staff play a critical role in delivering high quality training for our students, and we thank them for the important work they do," the government spokesperson said.
"TasTAFE ensures all teachers at the organisation have appropriate qualifications.
"TasTAFE delivers accredited courses in line with national requirements for course content."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.