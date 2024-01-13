Radio silence on child abuse investigations is 'a necessity'

Perceived silence from Tasmania Police in its efforts to tackle child sexual abuse has advocates frustrated, however a high-ranking officer says operations are being kept quiet by necessity.
Since mid-2023 a Family and Sexual Violence Command has been stood up and two multi-disciplinary Arch Centres have been founded to help support victim survivors.
Launceston Loudfence coordinator Lawrence Donaldson said although he was a "hard marker" he felt underwhelmed by what he saw as a lacklustre response to child sexual abuse, compared to issues like youth crime.
"They've said they're not going to have a taskforce, but they will have one to crackdown on youth crime in Hobart," Mr Donaldson said.
"A taskforce is about urgency, it's about resources. If they have got the command actually doing taskforce-like activities, where's the publicity?"
Assistant Commissioner Robert Blackwood said the new command was a permanent wing of the police service, and better-suited to tackling the scourge of child sexual abuse.
"A taskforce is a temporary, focused group formed to address a specific challenge," he said.
"While taskforces are effective for addressing specific, time-bound challenges, permanent business areas offer the benefits of continuity, depth of expertise, and broader resource capabilities."
A total of 78 specialist investigators are attached to the command, supported by two analysts from the Australian Federal Police.
This includes a dedicated division actively monitoring registered sex offenders and proactively targeting child predators online.
Assistant Commissioner Blackwood could not comment on what matters the command was actively investigating "to ensure integrity of operations".
However, he said Tasmania Police remained an active partner in Australian and international efforts like the Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team and the Centre to Counter Child Exploitation.
Mr Donaldson said he and other victim-survivors remained reluctant to engage with Tasmania Police, given revelations about officers heard during the Commission of Inquiry.
He said he held concerns that outside the Arch Centres - something he had high praise for - culture at Tasmania Police regarding child sexual abuse still had a way to go.
"It's a cultural bubble," he said.
"Officers at the Arch Centres say 'we've chosen to be involved in this because we have a passion for it'. When I hear that it really implies that people who don't want to get involved are indifferent."
Assistant Commissioner Blackwood said work in shifting the culture remained ongoing.
Mandatory training on family and sexual violence was implemented in Tasmania Police at the start of 2023, and since then nearly all officers - up to the commissioner level - have completed the training.
The only exceptions are those on long-term leave, who Assistant Commissioner Blackwood said would have to undergo the training before returning to work.
He said recruits now received training from a variety of stakeholders including Child Safety Services which went beyond legislation and covered how to support victim survivors.
"Tasmania Police is actively implementing comprehensive cultural and procedural changes to foster a trustworthy and safe environment for victim-survivors of family violence," Assistant Commissioner Blackwood said.
"This includes enhanced training in trauma-informed care and cultural competence, strict confidentiality protocols, a victim-centric approach in all interactions, and robust community engagement.
"By maintaining transparent communication, offering holistic support services, and establishing feedback and accountability mechanisms, we are dedicated to ensuring that victim-survivors feel confident and secure in coming forward, trusting that their disclosures will be treated with respect and privacy."
