House extinguished in Holwell, fire pit sparks Deviot blaze

Tasmania Fire Service is investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Holwell in the state's North.
Crews from Glengarry, Beaconsfield, Gravelly Beach and Winkleigh arrived at the scene on Nettlefords Road shortly before 6am Saturday, and investigators were still on site in the early afternoon.
A TFS spokesperson could not confirm the extent of the damage.
Fire crews were also kept busy on Friday evening as blazes broke out in Ravenswood and Deviot.
TFS issued a bushfire smoke alert for Warring Street, Ravenswood about 6.20pm on Friday.
Crews were still patrolling the area on Saturday afternoon, when the fire was well and truly out.
It is not known how the fire started.
Earlier on Friday, a blaze sparked by a fire pit led to an alert being issued for those in and around Hayley Court, Deviot.
The fire was travelling towards Motor Road and Deviot Road, but was soon extinguished by TFS crews.
