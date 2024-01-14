What is the root of division over Australia Day?

Nana Mansell (The Examiner, January 12) blames the date as a symbol of division which should be changed.
I find her analysis hypocritical because it is the activism by her and others that is deliberately generating division.
It is difficult to see how changing the date would change that mentality. Truganini is on record as expressing appreciation of the security and comforts offered by civilization.
Everyone is better off now than in the 1700s so it is difficult to feel sympathy for those who claim their lifestyle has been sabotaged by colonisation.
Australia Day should be a symbol demonstrating what a great country we live in and collectively cherish.
Those who seek to sabotage this concept are deliberately causing racial mistrust.
It is the activists responsible for this, not a date on the calendar.
And so it begins and sadly it was always going to happen.
I was just at my local Woolworths talking to a staff member about her employers decision to ban Australia Day items.
I was not surprised when she advised that staff in some stores had already been abused by customers about the ban.
All staff at any retail store that bans these items that many customers buy every year has put all their employees at risk of being abused.
There are those in the community who see the employee as the face of the company and therefore take out their anger on them.
If you are angry at the banning of our national day symbols of celebration, contact the company direct, dont take it out on the staff, the vast majority of them would be also be disappointed with this misguided decision.
As the summer sun intensifies, so does the delayed encroachment of skin cancer.
Former and current surfers for example, who live for the ocean are now unfortunately incurring skin cancers in various forms and intensity.
When coconut oil was once used by some as a tanning lotion, and sunburn a common occurrence, the unsupervised beach barbecue was not the only summer disaster!
The 1981 'Slip, Slop, Slap' SunSmart campaign and its modern-day counterpart 'Slip, Slop, Slap, Seek, Slide' cogently underline that 'no tan is worth dying for'!
NSW chief health officer, Kerry Chant, just said if COVID-positive people have to go to the shops, choose a quieter time.
That 'quieter time' is when vulnerable people go to the shops to try and avoid infection.
Thanks for encouraging infectious people not to isolate and join us.
Why can't people who are infectious just accept they don't have to go to the shops, and get delivery? These heads of state health have lost all credibility, along with a large cohort of medical practitioners across this country.
I lay the blame at the feet of politicians, no information and withdrawal of any public information.
Albo said it all really, we have to keep the shipping lanes of commerce open, while making no mention of the loss of life.
The mindset is commerce and never mind the available workforce availability, go to work with a deadly highly infectious disease.
Greg Waldon describes a very modern conundrum (The Examiner, January 12).
I too have faced the problem of replacing a gas cooktop with an electric one.
I found there were a range of sizes available but until I can steel myself to deal with the replacement palaver I have settled on using a portable induction plate.
Affordable single and double induction hobs are available from lots of retailers.
I love mine. It's super efficient, easy to clean, doesn't heat the room and, when the whim strikes, I can cook outside. It's a temporary solution but until the range available includes one that fits your stone bench, you might like to give a portable one a go.
