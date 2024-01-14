The Examiner
What is the root of division over Australia Day?

By Letters to the Editor
January 14 2024 - 11:00am
Picture by Shutterstock
THE DAY THAT STOPS THE NATION

Nana Mansell (The Examiner, January 12) blames the date as a symbol of division which should be changed.

