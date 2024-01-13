The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Parks projects to be put to panels under proposed reforms

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated January 13 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major projects in national parks could be referred to an independent panel for environmental impact assessments under proposed reforms. File picture
Major projects in national parks could be referred to an independent panel for environmental impact assessments under proposed reforms. File picture

Proposed reforms would put some development proposals in national parks to an independent panel, a move the state government says will improve transparency and certainty around the approvals process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.