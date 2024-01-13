Parks projects to be put to panels under proposed reforms

Proposed reforms would put some development proposals in national parks to an independent panel, a move the state government says will improve transparency and certainty around the approvals process.
Under the National Parks and Reserves Management Act 2002, projects in national parks and other areas managed by the Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) currently go through a Reserve Activity Assessment (RAA) process.
This is similar to an environmental impact assessment, and covers projects ranging from minor roadworks and repairs to large-scale infrastructure projects put forward by PWS or private parties.
Under the draft amendments, an independent panel appointed by the Tasmanian Planning Commission would consider any projects deemed high-impact.
These could be any project requiring the use or lease of a large area governed by PWS, or projects that may impact threatened species.
The panel would then assess and exhibit an environmental impact statement prepared by project proponents, which would give members of the public an opportunity to have their say.
A discussion paper said the reforms would give the public more scope to appeal against decisions made by the panel.
Parks Minister Nick Duigan said the reforms would bring "greater transparency" and greater enforceability to the planning process.
"Our government agreed to amend the Act in 2021 and the development of this proposal delivers on that commitment," he said.
"Following improvements of the RAA process over the past several years, the next stage of reform will build on these improvements and ensure greater transparency along with independent decision making.
"To achieve this, the Tasmanian Government intends to deliver a dedicated statutory environmental impact assessment process within the Act."
The consultation period on the legislation runs until March 8.
