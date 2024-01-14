Computer screen time is damaging eyes - especially for children

With the start of the school year just around the corner, optometrists are calling for parents and teachers to be mindful of the impact of excessive screen time on eyesight and learning.
New research from the World Health Organisation has found that Generation Alpha spends, on average, 3.5 hours per day on screens at home and school, potentially impacting their eye health and increasing the chances of lifelong vision and learning issues.
Launceston Specsavers Optometrist Damon Hannay said myopia in children, or short-sightedness, is on the rise globally, with time on digital screens as a major contributing factor.
"While myopia is typically successfully managed with prescription lenses, if left undiagnosed, it can impact day-to-day life," he said.
"As optometrists, we like to encourage parents, carers, and teachers to ensure their children have their first eye test before starting school to detect and correct or manage any issues."
Mr Hannay said vision problems put a child's education and future at risk, highlighting the importance of regular testing.
"Children's eyes are still developing during their schooling years, and they can't always tell you if they may not be able to see properly," he said.
"If your child complains about headaches, blurred vision, trouble focusing, or any other issues with their eyes, I recommend booking an appointment with an optometrist immediately rather than waiting until their next check-up."
Mr Hannay said he recommends monitoring screen time, as well as implementing strategies to reduce digital eye strain.
"Follow the 20-20-20 rule. This means every 20 minutes remind children to shift their eyes to look at an object at least 20 metres away, for at least 20 seconds," Mr Hannay said.
"The easiest way to do this is to take small 'window' breaks and look out at a faraway object to give tired eyes a break from the screen.
"Take breaks outside and encourage outside play. Research shows us that spending two hours outdoors is a protective factor during daylight hours for children developing myopia or short-sightedness."
Mr Hannay said if parents are concerned about their child's eyesight, it is best to err on the side of caution and get them tested.
