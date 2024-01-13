'Like a bad Greek play,' laments frustrated JackJumpers coach

Scott Roth again lamented a lack of discipline, shot selection and turnovers after his JackJumpers side lost yet another NBL thriller.
The Illawarra Hawks inflicted the latest stab wound with an epic 108-107 double overtime victory at the Derwent Entertainment Centre.
Remarkably, the Jackies' 11 defeats this season have all been by eight points or less while their 11 wins have included blowouts of 35 and 30 plus two more 17-point canters.
Roth admitted the sequence of narrow losses was hugely frustrating.
"That's haunted us and will continue to haunt us," he said. "It's like a bad Greek play.
"We're in every game, we're right there, we're fighting like heck. I'm proud of the group, love the group, but sometimes this game can be quite humbling and the results you want aren't always the ones you get.
"You learn how to lose and you learn how to win and right now we're learning how to lose with the same kind of formula."
Milton Doyle, whose late resilience sent the game into overtime despite his team trailing by eight points with 30 seconds remaining, put it another way.
"We beat ourselves," he said. "I don't think there's been too many games where we've been worse than the other team."
One extra session wasn't enough to separate the sides. Missed free throws by the Hawks opened the door for the JackJumpers to steal the win, but Anthony Drmic's three-point attempt at the buzzer missed, seeing Illawarra improve to 7-2 under interim coach Justin Tatum.
Hawks' import Gary Clark top-scored with 25 points and 15 rebounds, while Sam Froling was huge with 23 points and 8 rebounds.
Jordon Crawford led the JackJumpers' scoring with 24 points.
"The team that was the most disciplined ended up winning," Roth added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.