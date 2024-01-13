Baker happy with second place in opening Tour Down Under stage

Georgia Baker has swiftly transferred her top form from track to road with a podium performance in the Tour Down Under.
The 29-year-old came second in the 93.9-kilometre opening stage from Hahndorf to Campbelltown, just behind winner Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal) in the same time of 2:32:37.
Baker, who won national madison and omnium titles less than a month ago, was grateful for the work of her Liv AlUla Jayco teammates.
"The plan was to be the first team into the corner with a 'k' to go and we did that really well," she said. "The wind was a different direction to when we rehearsed but we adjusted.
"Georgie (Howe) went for as long as she could and then Amber (Pate) followed through then Alex (Manly) and Ruby (Roseman-Gannon) then I didn't quite have the legs in the end.
"It's quite a long sprint and the girls did really really well. I wish I could pull it off for them but I'm happy with second."
Baker finished 39th on the second stage of 104.2km between Glenelg to Stirling - the longest in the history of the women's race - to sit 32nd overall (+0.33).
Launceston's Nicole Frain (Team Australia) finished 17th in Saturday's stage to move up to 13th overall, 10 seconds off the lead.
Devonport's Anya Louw (AG Insurance-Soudal Team) played a key part reeling in attacks with 5km to go and finished 34th to sit 39th overall (+0.43)
Dane Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ - SUEZ) won the second stage to lead the general classification. Baker's teammate, Australian road race champ Roseman-Gannon is third (+0.03).
The fourth Tasmanian in the race, Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Lidl-Trek), was 92nd of the 93 finishers on the opening stage, 9:12 behind the winner, and sits last overall (+20.50).
The third and final stage of the race is over 93.4km from Adelaide to Willunga Hill on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.