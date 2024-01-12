Shocking driving record condemns man to jail term despite positive signs

A 30-year-old man whose life spiralled after the death of his brother was nevertheless jailed because of a shocking driving record, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Sam Thomas Mullins, of Gravelly Beach, pleaded guilty to a large number of driving and other offences committed between January and August 2023.
In a plea in mitigation, defence lawyer Fran McCracken told the court that Mullins had suffered deep grief after the death of his brother.
But Ms McCracken said Mullins had begun to display a level of maturity in taking on a parenting role with a former partner's children.
He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in on January 10 and possessing and using methylamphetamine on January 20.
On January 25, he drove while disqualified on Charles Street and on Mitchell Street in an unregistered vehicle while under the influence of methylamphetamine.
On April 1, 2023, he drove while disqualified in an unregistered vehicle in breach of a bail condition that he not drive.
Magistrate Simon Brown said in sentencing that Mullins failed to appear in court on April 26 and May 25.
In August, he breached a police family violence order.
Mr Brown said that he could not accede to Ms McCracken's submission that Mullins receive a deferred sentence while he tried to demonstrate reformation.
"I do not accept that yours is a suitable case for deferral," he said.
"The matter that really concerns me is that your driving record is such a shocking one.
"You have committed very serious driving offences for years and years and years including numerous counts of evading police."
He said Mullins had the opportunity in the past through suspended and deferred sentences.
Mr Brown said that while life had thrown some real misfortune at Mullins, the more relevant sentencing considerations were general deterrence and personal deterrence.
He sentenced Mullins to a five-month jail term and disqualified him from driving for a total of 20 months.
