Veteran ballet teacher brings a new dance school to the North

Twinkle toes and would-be dancers now have a new outlet to hone their pirouettes, arabesques and plies with the opening of a new ballet school outside Launceston
Jenny Back, a veteran ballet teacher with 43 years of experience, has just opened the Ballet School Launceston in a studio on her White Hills property.
Ms Back who moved from Queensland said it was a long-term dream to open a school teaching the curriculum of the Royal Academy of Dance in Tasmania.
Ms Back started her own ballet education as a young girl under the tuition of leading dance teacher Tessa Maunder OAM.
Inspired by her teacher, Ms Back decided to become a dance instructor at the age of 15.
"We hit a point in our tuition with Miss Maunder where we had to make a decision about whether we were going to be professional dancers or teachers," she said.
"And I was in awe of her and I wanted to teach and follow in her footsteps as much as I could.
"She's been my greatest influence in my life."
Her new school is aimed at anyone who wants to learn ballet.
Her youngest student is four years old and her oldest student is in their 60s, she said.
"I try to encourage my students, that if there's something that they want, don't ever feel you can't do it or it's too late to do it," Ms Back said.
The school is run in a studio on her property which is not your traditional ballet venue, she said.
"What I've built here is a studio, that's first of all, in a rural environment, so it's not your typical studio."
Ms Back said while studios in old buildings were lovely, it was nice have windows and fresh air and be in an environment that was very calm.
"It's an environment that makes you feel positive and happy from the moment you walk through the door," she said.
The ballet school has held a week of trial classes and will officially start its first term in February.
"There is a really strong passion for classical ballet in Tasmania," Ms Back said.
"So I'm very, very excited to integrate into this dance community and be a part of this whole picture," she said.
