Peter Pan turns Australian in an upcoming local theatre show

A local theatre company will stage an "Aussie twist on Peter Pan" for their newest show coming to the Earl Arts Centre this month.
Star Rae Productions will stage the Tasmanian premiere of the family musical Billy Can on January 26 at the Earl Arts Centre, a pantomime show written by Queensland writer and composer John Wikman.
"This is a zany, absurd show that's good fun and light-hearted," said Matt Hobson, Billy Can's director.
"In a nutshell, it's Peter Pan in the outback and that makes this a great show for kids and for adults - everyone loves Peter Pan."
The musical production follows the eponymous Billy Can, a boy who "lives for the outback sun" and takes two kids on an adventure which ends in a face off with the infamous pirate Captain Lead Belly.
But first, Billy encounters two roughneck bushrangers, Ruff Tuff Kitty and Burko Wills, who are hoping to steal opals and gold from a crusty old miner Digger, with the help of Lead Belly.
The show features a cast of local performers like Thomas Cross, Jan Gluszyk, Cassidee Reitsema, Claudia Long, Alex Scott Fairley, Kevin Vong, Jaylah Morse, and Callum Westwood.
"Our main goal has been to make this an accessible show for anyone - that includes kids who might be having their first theatre experience," Mr Hobson said.
"And it's also great for Tasmanian audiences because we've added a lot of topical jokes that are relevant to where we love.
"I don't think you can miss it."
Star Rae Productions' Billy Can arrives at the Earl Arts Centre on January 26 and runs until January 28.
More information and tickets can be found at the Theatre North website.
