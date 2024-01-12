Car hits pedestrian, building in Devonport, evacuation under way

Rooke Street in Devonport is being evacuated after a single vehicle crash in which a pedestrian has been hit and there is a potential gas link.
Police said the vehicle involved reportedly struck a pedestrian and the front of a building - which appears to be O'Rourke and Kelly lawyers.
People are asked to avoid the area. Police are blocking the bottom of King Street on Formby Road.
At this stage details of injuries are not yet known.
There is also a potential gas leak in the area and power has been cut to most of the CBD.
Police are conducting evacuations on Rooke Street and all parallel streets.
Anyone in the area is asked to leave the vicinity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.