Launceston Dancers accepted into prestigious Australian performing arts schools

Three dancers from a Launceston academy have been given the news that they'll attend two of Australia's most prestigious performing arts schools this year.
Dance Academy 34 students Bella Colson and Calvin Ackerly have been selected to attend Brent Street Performing Arts school in Sydney, and Academy 34 student Mia Ainslie will head to Tweed in New South Wales to study at Dance Force.
Each of the students - recent graduates from Launceston College, Launceston Grammar and St Patricks - have been dancing for more than ten years.
They said their successful applications are a culmination of their hard work, and that it was a dream come true.
"We all knew this is what we wanted to do," Ainslie said
"It's been a long road and long time coming with lots of blood, sweat and tears - literally - to make it to this point and we're so grateful."
The students earned their places after auditions in 2023, with Ainslie heading to Tweed for her chance and Colson and Ackerly in vying for their spot in Hobart during a Brent Street national scouting audition.
Their courses - two years at Brent Street and a single year with an option to extend at Dance Force - will prepare them for professional performing ventures post study and task them with learning a wide range of styles like contemporary, jazz, hip hop, latin, tap and more.
"We're so lucky to have this opportunity when you think about how many dancers there are in this country and how many get into the course," Ackerley said.
Dance Academy 34 owner Madeline Jenkins said she was ecstatic to see her students go on and thrive, becoming "the best person they can be."
"To have three students that want to go on and pursue dance as a career or further training is already incredible enough, but to go to some of the best schools in Australia, that's just wow," Ms Jenkins said.
"This is something that we and they are really proud of and I know these kids all have a bright future ahead, whatever path they decide to take."
