The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Dancers accepted into prestigious Australian performing arts schools

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
January 12 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bella Colson, Calvin Ackerly and Mia Ainslie from Dance Academy 34 are heading to some of the best dance schools in the country. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Bella Colson, Calvin Ackerly and Mia Ainslie from Dance Academy 34 are heading to some of the best dance schools in the country. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Three dancers from a Launceston academy have been given the news that they'll attend two of Australia's most prestigious performing arts schools this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.