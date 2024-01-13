New Tamar Valley winery the culmination of couple's 30-year dream

Two well-loved dogs waddle over to say hi when you pull up at Westella Vineyard.
This is Rowella's newest winery, a two-minute drive from Waterton Hall, Iron Pot Bay and Holm Oak.
In just one year, owners Will and Jacquie Adkins have carved out a reputation as "the guys that only grow pinot".
But their dreams of running a vineyard stretch back 30 years ago when they first met at college in South Australia.
Nowadays, when they're not working part time at Tamar Ridge and Riverside Primary School, you'll find the parents-of-three living out their dream on an idyllic acreage by the Tamar.
"Jacquie and I have always wanted to have a vineyard, and it was 10 years ago that we found this block," Mr Adkins said.
"We'd looked around at vineyards for sale and other properties, but it was never quite what we wanted.
"In the end we thought 'let's just go and start from scratch'."
The Adkins planted their first grapes in 2015 and produced their first wines in 2018, but not everything came easy.
They tried to register several names for the vineyard, only to find they were already taken.
The eventual 'Westella' came as a mash-up of its location - Westwoods Road in Rowella.
"These things sound so simple," Mrs Adkins said. "But they take so long to formulate in your mind if you really want to nail it and it to be an expression of something that's important to you."
Their label for their wine bottles also proved elusive until an artwork from Sue Lovegrove jumped out at them.
The distinct design comes from the Hobart artist's impression of Skullbone Plains, near Cradle Mountain.
"[The artwork] had been hanging in our kitchen for however long and we thought 'that kind of feels right'," Mrs Adkins said.
"As soon as we saw the label we loved it."
Construction of the vineyard's striking timber cellar door started in March 2022.
When it was finished, it earned Launceston's MyBuild Collective two gongs - best construction under $1 million and people's choice - at the Tasmanian Master Builder's Association awards night.
"It took them about 10 months - two of their builders spent the winter up here gradually putting it up board by board," Mr Adkins said.
The building's stunning interior comprises rough-sawn, feature grade Tasmanian Oak, which would otherwise likely have ended up "burned or chipped".
"It's seconds timber but it's got incredible charm - it's making use of something that would otherwise have gone into low grade product," Mrs Adkins said.
"We never tire of walking in."
The cellar door is finished and wine lovers aren't shy in visiting, but Westella still has plenty of growth left.
It received another award last month - Wine Tasmania's Vin0 most improved producer of 2023 - and there are plans to add more vines and infrastructure at the site.
Reflecting on the journey so far, Mr Adkins said starting the vineyard from scratch had been slow but worth it.
"It's pretty hard work actually, but we've ended up after 10 years in a place where there's nothing I would change - so that's pleasing," he said.
"At the end of the day you've got to enjoy this, it's got to be fun because it's a lot of hard work.
"But the satisfaction you get when people slide that door open and go 'whoa this is cool' and taste the wines - they're all little validations of your decision making."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.