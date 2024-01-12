The Examiner
Scene shows how lucky a truck driver was to escape serious injury

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated January 12 2024 - 3:16pm, first published 11:25am
Matt McAavaney clearing up the site damaged by a log truck rollover, and left, the offending log. Pictures by Phillip Biggs, supplied
A Glengarry property, formerly a small church, suffered significant damage when a log truck tipped onto its side and lost its load in Frankford Road on Thursday afternoon.

