Scene shows how lucky a truck driver was to escape serious injury

A Glengarry property, formerly a small church, suffered significant damage when a log truck tipped onto its side and lost its load in Frankford Road on Thursday afternoon.
The truck loaded with hardwood logs was travelling easterly on a downhill section when it failed to negotiate a sweeping right hand turn.
A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said he was having a snooze when he woke up to the noise.
"There was dust coming up and a fire starting," he said.
"I rang 000 and come down."
He said the fire started after the truck's load crashed through a power pole causing wires to drop onto dry grass.
Logs were strewn across a distance of 100 metres and had smashed a white picket fence to a property at 918 Frankford Road.
One log had entered one side of the house and poked out an adjoining wall.
Luckily the home owner was away at the time.
It was understood that the owner would regularly sit in the shade close to where the log partially emerged.
The neighbour said the cabin of the log truck was a further 70 metres down the road.
"He crawled out of the cab on his own and just had a broken collarbone," the neighbour said.
An elderly couple car travelling in the opposite direction to the truck along Frankford Road had been slightly damaged.
"They reversed their car back and just got clipped by one of the logs," he said.
On Friday, the decimated fence was being cleaned up.
Tasmania Police said the driver, a 23-year-old man from Cressy, was taken to the Launceston General Hospital.
They said emergency services were called to the scene on Frankford Road about 500 metres west of Glengarry Road at about 3.30pm.
"The prime mover and log trailer had been travelling east around a sweeping bend when it has tipped onto its side and slid along the roadway," a statement said.
"The load of logs spilled from the truck, downing power lines and colliding with a house beside road. No one was in the house at the time of the crash, but the building was extensively damaged."
"The crash caused several small spot fires in dry grass on the roadside, with TFS crews attending as well as SES and Ambulance crews.
"The driver of the truck was treated at the scene before being taken to the LGH by ambulance."
Frankford Road was blocked for more than four hours while the scene was cleared.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously.
