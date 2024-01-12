Boba House shares space with new Vietnamese restaurant

Lovers of Asian food can now get their bubble tea and banh mi sandwiches in one place with a new Vietnamese restaurant opening in the same venue as Boba House on Charles Street.
Vietnam Foodies is the creation of chef Lisa Ho and her partner who've recently moved to Tasmania from Switzerland where they worked in the hospitality industry.
Ms Ho said she wanted to start cooking authentic Vietnamese food when her friend, the owner of Boba House, said he'd have a place for her.
"Then, I and my partner, decided to start doing our shop with them as well there," she said.
Both businesses are now sharing the space at 155 Charles Street, but remain separate businesses.
Vietnam Foodies will be serving all the classics of Vietnamese cuisine like shaking beef, curry and banh mi, a popular sandwich sold in Vietnamese bakeries and roadside stalls.
It's a crispy bread roll with pate, pickled vegetables, herbs, chillies, and toppings like grilled meat.
Ms Ho said their most popular banh mi toppings were crispy pork and lemongrass chicken.
The restaurant will also serve pho, a classic beef noodle soup which Ms Ho recommends to first-timers.
"It's our bestseller and people really like it," Ms Ho said.
In the two months since opening their restaurant, their biggest challenge has been finding out what local people's tastes are, she said.
"And then we have to keep the traditional taste of our food, but then also have to suit local people's tastes."
After first moving to Sydney, which they found quite busy, Ms Ho and her partner moved to Tasmania because "it's quite similar to Switzerland".
The two love Tasmania because it's peaceful, quiet and the people were easygoing and friendly, she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.