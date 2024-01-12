Telstra upgrades start in Launceston central, mobile outages expected

Upgrades to Telstra's mobile base station in Launceston commenced Friday, with outages and reductions in mobile coverage expected to last until Wednesday, January 17.
Landline, NBN internet services and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted, and calls to triple zero from a Telstra mobile will automatically be diverted to any working mobile network in the area.
Telstra Regional general manager Michael Patterson said while crews needed to work in the daylight for safety, the site would only be switched off when needed.
"Where possible we will just be switching off the parts of the tower we are working on, leaving the rest operational," Mr Patterson said.
"While coverage and capacity will decline during this time, we want to keep the amount of time the site is off air to an absolute minimum."
He said the upgrades would mean better mobile services for local residents.
Telstra encouraged residents with access to wi-fi at home or work to activate wi-fi calling.
