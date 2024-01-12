The Examiner
Telstra upgrades start in Launceston central, mobile outages expected

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated January 12 2024 - 12:29pm, first published 12:28pm
Upgrades to Telstra's mobile base station in Launceston commenced Friday, with outages and reductions in mobile coverage expected to last until Wednesday, January 17.

