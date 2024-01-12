Emerging North Eastern bands and songwriters to look out for in 2024

With a heap of Summer festivals on the way, Tasmania's musical talent has a chance to shine on some bigger and local stages.
Here's who to keep an eye out for this year.
Rising pop sensation and Launceston raised singer-songwriter Medhanit released a new single Cold last year and recently graced the stage of a new Hobart festival Hay Days.
Medhanit made herself known in the Tassie scene over the years, making appearances at Mona Foma, Party in the Paddock, Junction Arts Festival and more.
In 2022, she joined dance music trio Pnau as one of their live singers and featured on Holy Holy's 2023 single Neon St.
After playing her first festival gig at the inaugural Launceston Summer Series last year, Kate Rigby has continued to put a number of gigs under her belt.
On January 5, she played Tassie grown festival Good Gumnuts alongside the likes of Ruby Fields, the Terrys and Kim Churchill.
She previously told The Examiner she'd always been inspired by female lead artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Camp Cope and Tasmanian artist Bec Stevens.
"It's nice to link lyrics back to other women who have done great things," Ms Rigby said.
Launceston born J-pop singer Emi Doi, better known on stage as Emi Emi, is bringing a unique sound to Tasmania through high energy Japanese pop.
Born to a Tasmanian mother and Japanese father, her music is helping her connect to her Japanese heritage and language.
She released her first single ngu last year and also played at Hay Days festival in December.
This year she hopes to release more music but also gain an understanding of how audiences respond to her music.
With influences including the Smashing Pumpkins, Nirvana, Silverchair and Arctic Monkeys, this grunge-inspired four piece have played in pubs, clubs, football fields and sheep paddocks across Tasmania.
The band previously supported British India last year and released a new single Frame of Mind in December, which follows their first EP Waste Deep from 2022.
Project Sonic forms an indie soul sound through the combination of percussion, guitar, bass guitar and vocals.
Frontman Oscar O'Shea said the band would head to Hobart to record this year.
"As it stands now we're looking to book as many local gigs and in Hobart as we can, expand our audience and record more music," Mr O'Shea said.
"We're really excited."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.