Landfall Farm Fresh butcher shop closes after 15 years

Landfall Farm Fresh's butcher shop on Balfour Street has shut its doors after 15 years of running as a family owned, sibling-run operation in Launceston.
Landfall made the announcement on its Facebook page on January 10 saying that the business would not open after the Christmas and New Year break.
Managing director Ellie Wheeler, who ran the business with her siblings Frank and Mimi, said closing was a "difficult decision", but one that the family made in order to focus on their children.
Over their 15 years of operating, the shop supplied many local businesses in Launceston and Mrs Wheeler said she was grateful to those who believed in their product and showcasing quality Tasmanian produce.
"Balfour and Charles Street has embraced us and we have been so blessed being in that area of Launceston," she said.
"We have many fond memories, connections and friendships that we will cherish and we feel very proud to have achieved what we have over the 15 plus years."
Landfall were known for their Black Angus beef and prime lamb, reared on the Landfall Farm property by the Archer family since 1876.
Mrs Wheeler said the opportunity to set up a store in Launceston came about in 2008 through their succession plan and initially involved all five Archer siblings.
There were "exciting ups and character-building downs" while running a business, she said.
"Growing up at Landfall, we learned what dedication and hard work is and understood the difficulties faced by farmers.
"In these more recent years, we have been exposed to the challenges faced by other sectors of the supply chain."
Their respect for those selling red meat and to anyone running a small business has grown significantly, she said.
Mrs Wheeler said she was grateful to Landfall's farming, retail and butchering team.
"We couldn't have done it without them," she said.
"The traditional approach to butchering whole animals and dry ageing is an art and we are honoured to have shared this passion with the whole team."
