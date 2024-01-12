Tassie aged care residents peg 1300 water balloons at staff

A water fight of mass proportions is set to become an annual tradition at a Tasmanian aged care home.
The gardens at Uniting AgeWell Newnham became a soggy battleground as residents pegged 1300 water balloons at staff.
A 'Best Shot' trophy was up for grabs for the resident who hit the most staff members, while the thirteen targets - including nurses, carers, lifestyle staff and the chaplain - donned special outfits in pursuit of the inaugural 'Least Wet' trophy.
But not everyone was playing fair.
Residential service manager Audette Groenewold had an added bounty on her head - three points for each successful hit.
Perhaps sensibly, she turned up wearing a full hazmat suit.
"I only had a few wet strands of hair, so who is the real winner?" she said.
Lifestyle co-ordinator Elinor Clinton said residents had loved the experience.
She was particularly thrilled with feedback from one of the site's more reserved residents, who said: "that was the best time I've had in years - people with crying with laughter, thank you for such a great day".
The event has been dubbed the 'Great Water Balloon Challenge' and is set to return in 2025.
"No one is really sure how the idea came about - it started with a joke and sort of just grew," a Uniting AgeWell spokesperson said.
"It proved to be an absolute blast."
