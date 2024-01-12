The Examinersport
Historic victory as Launceston Nepali reach maiden TCL Twenty20 grand final

Josh Partridge
Updated January 12 2024 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
Launceston Nepali celebrate reaching the T20 grand final. Picture by Naresh Pant
Launceston Nepali celebrate reaching the T20 grand final. Picture by Naresh Pant

Launceston Nepali have created history for their club - making the TCL Twenty20 grand final for the first time.

