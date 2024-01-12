Premier's $79,000 social media spend questioned by Labor

Labor believes the government is using taxpayers' money for Facebook advertising and has breached its own communication policy.
Since 2020, Premier Jeremy Rockliff has purchased 303 advertisements from Meta for his social media pages to promote government-funded projects and policies on various issues, including health, construction and tourism.
A government spokesperson said the $79,000 was funded by the Liberal Party, and also the Ministerial and Parliamentary Support (MPS) budget.
At least $3897 of Mr Rockliff's $10,000 Members Resource Allowance, which forms part of the MPS, was used on Facebook advertising in 2022.
"Social media is an important tool to communicate with Tasmanians about government priorities that impact on them, including projects, grants and scholarships that are being delivered," they said.
"Communication through social media is supported by funding from the Liberal Party, as well as the MPS budget which we manage appropriately.
"Labor and the Greens are also responsible for managing their own MPS budget allocations."
Each elected member gets an allowance, including the $10,000 Members Resource Allowance, to be spent on research, support and equipment relevant to performance of duties, which can include the printing of material detailing policy positions.
Labor business spokesperson Dean Winter said the Liberals advertising spend was not in the public interest.
He said according to government policy, government communication activities should not have a political purpose and should be delivered to inform the public of their obligations, rights and entitlements.
Quoting the policy Mr Winter said that "communication should be presented in unbiased and objective language, be free from political argument and project a neutral impression of any political party or a party's political interests."
"Many of the posts paid for appear to be in direct breach of this policy and are overtly political messaging," he said.
"The use of taxpayer funds for this type of communications deserves further thorough scrutiny.
"That's why we've referred the matter to the Auditor-General."
Acting Premier Michael Ferguson said there were no referral powers to the Auditor-General.
"They have made a political complaint and we will let the Auditor-General deal with that without interference," he said.
"Promoting government policies and messages through existing communication budgets is something that is quite normal."
