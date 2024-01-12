Tigers daring to dream after two-decade wait at softball nationals

"We'll give it a red-hot shot and other teams are starting to take notice."
Softball Tasmania president Sheryl Burnie was not merely paying lip service when she spoke ahead of the state's first women's national championships in 20 years last month.
Having since arrived in the country's capital, Canberra, the Tasmanian Tigers have proven no easy-beats through the first half of the tournament and look set to challenge for a spot in the top four.
Three wins from their first six games, including 7-0 and 11-2 thumpings of ACT and Western Australia, put the the Tassie-Queensland composite side in third spot momentarily before their second game against New South Wales ended in defeat.
Still, with five games remaining and having already played the best team twice, the Tigers have a real chance to qualify for finals.
"I'm over the moon," Burnie said.
Speaking not long after Tasmania and Queensland were level at 0-0 through seven innings, a game the Tigers ended up winning 5-0 after a stunning tiebreaker, Burnie had been ecstatic with the team's performances so far.
"They've been determined to put on a good display and to go out with their head held high, even if they won or lost, and that's exactly what they've done," she said.
"I couldn't be prouder of their team, they are just an absolute wonderful bunch of girls, I've got great coaching staff here as well and it's just been a great carnival so far."
Such has been the entertaining success of the Tigers, the team has become popular among players and spectators from other states with big crowds attending their games.
That doesn't include the live-stream audience either, with the side drawing plenty of support from family and friends back home in Tasmania and Queensland.
With the final three days set to prove pivotal in qualification, Burnie insisted the team's goal has not changed since the start of the tournament.
"We're not here to make up numbers, we're here to to be part of this and the girls have certainly put their best foot forward and leading by example," he said.
"We're starting to get to be the talk of the nationals."
It has not been a smooth experience from start to finish for the Tigers, with captain and star Becky McDonnell re-injuring her ankle.
But Burnie said the group's togetherness has been good enough to overcome any adversities that have come their way.
"They are one big happy family, they support each other, you've got no idea how much support there is for each player, they're always there to pick them up," she said.
Group stage games are played until Sunday, whereafter - should they qualify - the Tigers will begin the playoffs.
