The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tigers daring to dream after two-decade wait at softball nationals

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated January 12 2024 - 11:50am, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tasmanian Tigers have been taking it up to their fancied opponents. Picture by Softball Australia
The Tasmanian Tigers have been taking it up to their fancied opponents. Picture by Softball Australia

"We'll give it a red-hot shot and other teams are starting to take notice."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.