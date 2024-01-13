The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

How Launceston transitioned to renewables 120 years before it was cool

By Julian Burgess
January 13 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Launceston Gas Company's gasometers, circa 1980. Picture by QVMAG/ Clyde V. Coombe, QVM:1997:P:4183
The Launceston Gas Company's gasometers, circa 1980. Picture by QVMAG/ Clyde V. Coombe, QVM:1997:P:4183

While the world today struggles with the challenges of transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy, the residents of Launceston voted overwhelmingly to make the change nearly 130 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.