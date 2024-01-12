Legana legend Dave has been cleaning West Tamar Highway since 2016

If you've driven the West Tamar Highway between Legana and Rosevears, you almost certainly know Dave Brelsford.
On Saturday and Sunday mornings you will see the 81-year-old dressed in high-vis, patiently collecting rubbish from the roadside.
He tackles sections of road in one-hour or two-hour blocks, coming up one side and back the other.
The job is never finished, but he's not discouraged.
"I read a story - I think it was America but it could have been here - a cop picked up a man for speeding on the highway," he says.
"The man said 'yeah ok, I was doing over the speed limit, but what about all those other cars, they're all speeding too'.
"The cop said to him' you ever go fishing?' And the man said 'yeah, sometimes'.
"The cop said to him 'do you ever catch them all?' So I say to myself, you can't pick it all up."
Born in England, Mr Brelsford arrived in Australia as a '10-pound Pom' at the age of 22.
He lived in Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane before retiring to Legana with his wife Anne in 2007. His three children and grandchildren still live on the mainland.
He has been cleaning the highway around Legana since 2016. The perks are few and far between, but people do appreciate his work.
"Once I found a $10 note. And I've found the occasional 50c piece, but not very often," he said.
"Occasionally people will say 'thankyou very much'. A couple of times people have given me a little box of chocolates or something like that, at Easter particularly, and this last Christmas.
"People often give me a beep and a wave. I've no idea who they are - I'm not a car person.
"I can tell a Volkswagen Beetle from a Rolls Royce and that's about all. Usually I don't know who they are, but I wave back."
Much of the rubbish that ends up in Mr Brelsford's garbage bags can't be seen from the road.
It's only when you venture out on foot that the scale of the problem - wrappers, plastic and packaging - becomes evident.
"When you get out and walk you see a lot more than you would in the car - especially stuff that's half rotted into the ground," he said.
"The thing most people don't realise ... I'm sure lot of smokers think 'I can throw my butt out and it'll rot into the ground and be ok', but it doesn't.
"Those yellow cigarette butts, they're all chemical and they don't rot down. You see a lot of them around."
Now a "mad keen" square dancer, Mr Brelsford was an endurance runner for many years. He completed his last marathon in 2014, aged 71, and his last ultra-marathon in 2017.
"That was a six hour race in Canberra - they're easier in a way because you can go slower," he said.
He's also recently published his fourth book - The Road Taken - which is available at Pertrach's.
All funds raised are being donated to the Motor Neurone Disease Association of Tasmania.
His tireless work on the West Tamar Highway is no small feat, but he prefers to see the spotlight on organisations like Launceston charity Shekinah House.
"My little effort to try and improve the planet is very visible," he said.
"I'm out there and people see me but people like that ... the general public don't see them.
"I'm sure half of Launceston don't realise [Shekinah House] exists, and there's other charities of course that do that sort of thing.
"They're much more worthy of praise than I am."
