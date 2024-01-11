How a love of art and flowers came together to create Wildly Abigail

A floral aroma fills the room at Wildly Abigail, where artist and florist Abigail Giblin works tirelessly to create colourful bouquets and run design workshops.
At the start of 2022, Ms Giblin found herself in a position to take a career shift and moved to Launceston from Hobart to combine her passion for art and floristry.
"For a long time I held those passions very separately, but it's been lovely to be able to bring them together here with Wildly Abigail," Ms Giblin said.
She said keeping her flowers local and sustainable was a major part of her practice.
"My main source for flowers is from Green Flower Farm in Hillwood, who deliver products every week," she said.
"And then there's a few other farms around Launceston who I have great relationships with and get flowers from as much as possible.
"By buying direct from farms like that, everything is transported in buckets, and so they're not in plastic sleeves, which is how flowers travel otherwise across the world."
Green waste is also taken care of thanks to Launceston business Golden Brown, who turn waste into an organic, live composite.
"It's actually a fully circular system because they're taking my waste, turning into compost, and then I have actually bought that that compost and now I'm growing tomatoes in it," she said.
Local art which hangs throughout the shop is changed every six weeks to give artists a space to show their work.
"Everything on the shelves is all locally sourced and handmade; it's all about supporting makers," Ms Giblin said.
Looking ahead this year, Ms Giblin planned to expand the online side of the business, introduce floral delivery and hire additional staff.
"The plan is to be able to employ other people into this business so that we can function more sustainably ... it's a pretty big plan this year," she said.
Wildly Abigail can be found at 144 York Street.
