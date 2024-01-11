The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

How a love of art and flowers came together to create Wildly Abigail

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
January 11 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weddings, events and workshops keep Wildly Abigail owner Abigail Giblin busy in her York Street floral shop. Picture Craig George
Weddings, events and workshops keep Wildly Abigail owner Abigail Giblin busy in her York Street floral shop. Picture Craig George

A floral aroma fills the room at Wildly Abigail, where artist and florist Abigail Giblin works tirelessly to create colourful bouquets and run design workshops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.