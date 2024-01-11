Trevallyn coach Clark's sensational return from major knee injury

After tearing his medial cruciate ligament, Trevallyn coach Drew Clark initially thought he would not be playing cricket this season.
However, the top-order batter returned to the TCL premier league last weekend, scoring an unbeaten 61 off 75 balls as Trevallyn defeated Legana by five wickets.
"It was much better than sitting on the sidelines, I'm a terrible watcher," Clark said with a laugh.
"It's just good to be back out there and it was nice to be amongst the runs as well.
"It was good to see that we could grind out a win when not everything is going our way. A lot of our wins this year have been our opening bowlers blowing away the top order and that didn't happen."
Sustaining the injury in the NTFA division one reserves grand final between St Pats and Old Scotch, Clark puts his return down to "a lot" of physio and hard work.
Prior to the Christmas break, he'd played several games of B and C-grade as well as the Twenty-20 competition.
Saturday will be his biggest test yet, coming up against Hadspen who come into the match having defeated the previously-unbeaten Evandale Panthers.
Clark identified opposing coach Tristan Weeks as a dangerous prospect, starring with bat and ball since joining the competition from Latrobe.
"It's about having a really strong plan in place against him with the bat," he said.
"He and Stan Tyson are setting a platform at the top for a lot of their wins, so early wickets are the key and not to panic if it doesn't go right."
In Hadspen's win over Evandale, Weeks was part of a 125-run opening stand with Nathan Balym, which helped set up the 129-run victory.
"It was massive, it was good to get through the new ball, Nathan played his role perfectly at the top, just getting through that new ball and then we managed to have wickets in hand at the back-end which allowed us to put the foot down a little bit," he said.
Hadspen made 5-222 before dismissing the Panthers for 93.
For Weeks, the result was even sweeter given he felt their bowling had been their weakness so far this season.
"It was good to put some plans in place," he said.
"We had certain bowlers bowl to certain batters and it all came through with pretty much next to zero extras - we just bowled in our lanes."
Joe Holland returns for the home side, with Zac Weeks making way, while Trevallyn welcome back captain Matthew Kerrison and 17-year-old pace bowler Ethan Bakker.
In the round's other matches, Perth face Longford and ACL host Legana.
The Demons and Tigers' clash shapes as a pivotal one for Perth as they aim to stay in touch with the top four, while ACL strive for their first win of the season.
Coach Troy Huggins is confident his side has what it takes to do so, while Legana coach Dean Hawkins believes the Durhams are heading in the right direction.
He praised the work of Jarrod Dusautoy, Robin Uppal and Dylan Sharman as Adam Bourke and Sarabjit Singh return this week.
