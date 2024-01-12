The Examiner
Composting organic waste well worth the effort

By Letters to the Editor
January 12 2024 - 11:29am
As landfill, organic waste produces methane, one letter writer says.
What an excellent initiative and attitude from Organic Grocery Story owner Mark Bennic who is expanding his composting offerings (How food recycling scheme can turn trash to treasure The Examiner, January 11).

