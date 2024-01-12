Composting organic waste well worth the effort

What an excellent initiative and attitude from Organic Grocery Story owner Mark Bennic who is expanding his composting offerings (How food recycling scheme can turn trash to treasure The Examiner, January 11).
Keeping waste bins empty is vital to a more sustainable future.
Avoiding organic waste in landfill is particularly important as it produces methane - a potent greenhouse gas with up to 84 times the global warming potential of carbon dioxide.
The Northern Tasmanian Waste Management Program is also to be applauded for offering funding grants for those contributing to a less wasteful future.
Whether via FOGO, home composting or community projects, composting food and garden waste and using it to regenerate the soil is well worth our time and effort.
Amy Killer, Kew
MMG employees face looming consequences because MMG hasn't done their due diligence to implement a plan for when they ran out of room to dump their mine waste.
It's the company who isn't choosing the jobs positive paste fill option which can extend the life of the mine.
The federal Environment Minister is yet to make a decision to allow or disallow the demolition of rainforests in takayna.
The best decision is protection of the globally important rainforests.
The future of MMG is in their own hands and can be realised by storing their waste on their own land.
The problem for the workers, their families, the wider region and people across the world is that the planet is heating and the biodiversity crisis is here.
That precious forest a short distance across the Pieman river from Rosebery, left intact, will be a rescue for people from Rosebery to Burnie to the other end of the globe and our fellow species.
Jenny Weber, Hobart.
The latest report of animal cruelty in a Tasmanian abattoir should prompt consumers to boycott meat from these processors.
Financial loss has far more effect than government waffle in improving standards.
Angela Brindle, Riverside
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.