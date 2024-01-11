Forager Foods freeze-dried goods forge way into Asian market

A Northern Tasmanian business that turns imperfect produce that would otherwise be wasted into a premium freeze-dried product is gaining popularity in Asia.
Forager Food Co.'s exposure overseas was helped during a trade mission last year which sparked interest from buyers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and Europe.
The company's Jonty Barnett said as a result of increased demand, Forager opened a new processing facility in Western Junction last year.
"The beauty of freeze drying is if you can capture the goodness in the product, lock it away into a product that's not going to spoil and transport that anywhere around the world," he said.
Mr Barnett said the new facility was operating at 20-per-cent capacity, and with plans ahead to add products to its line, the business would likely double its workforce in the future.
Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer said Forager Foods had just shipped four full containers of products to Japan, with an additional two containers already booked for 2024.
"This export opportunity is a direct result of participating in FOODEX Japan and the Trade and Investment Mission to South Korea and Japan in March 2023," she said.
To find out more about future missions and trade shows visit: www.stategrowth.tas.gov.au/business/trade/trademissions
