Apartments? Bar? Historic F&W Stewart jewellers set for next chapter

After sitting vacant for about a year, one of Launceston's most storied buildings is set for a new chapter.
Charles Street's heritage-listed F&W Stewart jewellery shop has been listed for sale.
Once a butcher's shop and a hardware store, the three-level building was given a makeover in 1904 to resemble Tiffany's jewellers in New York.
It remained in the Stewart family for 116 years before selling in 2020 to the Haabs, another Launceston jeweller family, but they did not trade from the site for long.
The property has attracted good interest since hitting the market last week, and is expected to fetch a price in the mid $1 millions.
Living Here Launceston's Thomas Baird said the property at 100 Charles Street had plenty of potential.
"The building's ready to go onto a new life," Mr Baird said.
"We've had suggestions of it being a jeweller which is the obvious [choice], but also an antique shop, or perhaps a contemporary or classic bar or eatery.
"Because of its CBD zoning it can almost do anything."
The three-level building comes with its original safes and vintage workspaces.
The rear half of the property backs onto the Kingsway, and is currently used for parking, but could be suited to new apartments or commercial spaces.
"There's the older Georgian workspaces above the principal level, and the bones of the original residence are above that," Mr Baird said.
"So there's great scope to do multiple residential apartments on the upper levels ... as well as commercial space to the rear or carparking.
"The adjoining properties have constructed contemporary townhouses on the rear of their properties and this property gives way to doing something like that too."
Perhaps unsurprisingly for its age, the property holds some fascinating secrets.
Beyond its two titles, heritage remnant wallpaper and views of the West Launceston hillside, there are many signs of decades long past.
"There's an underground cellar that's beneath the ground level, and there used to be a laneway that ran beside this building through to the Kingsway before the adjoining properties were constructed," Mr Baird said.
"There's still doors that would have opened up to the laneway visible from inside, but now they abut the adjoining properties."
The property is for sale via expressions of interest.
