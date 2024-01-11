The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Aboriginal leader reignites call for Australia Day date change

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
January 12 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC) campaign manager Nala Mansell marching at the Launceston NAIDOC Street March in 2023. Picture by Paul Scambler
Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC) campaign manager Nala Mansell marching at the Launceston NAIDOC Street March in 2023. Picture by Paul Scambler

A Tasmanian Aboriginal leader is calling on the federal government to change the date of Australia Day celebrations, saying January 26 is a day that "completely divides the nation".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist and Launceston local covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.