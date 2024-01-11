Aboriginal leader reignites call for Australia Day date change

A Tasmanian Aboriginal leader is calling on the federal government to change the date of Australia Day celebrations, saying January 26 is a day that "completely divides the nation".
Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC) campaign manager Nala Mansell said it's up to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to change the divisive date - and it should be done before January 26 this year.
''It's clear to see, right across the country, that January 26 is a day that completely divides this nation," she said.
"Each year, the masses continue to take to the streets calling for the race-based celebrations of January 26 to be abolished and for a new date to be decided on, but the PM has so far refused to budge.
''Major retail outlets such as Woolworths have removed Australia Day merchandise from their shelves, many local councils, radio stations, and sporting clubs have moved their celebrations away from January 26, the people are ready and willing to make the change, it's the Prime Minister who is holding us all back and supporting the divide the celebrations of January 26 cause."
Ms Mansell said she hoped other senior cabinet members would support change.
''The PM has proven his failure to read public sentiment: his failed referendum is a glaring example of this, so too, is his inexplicable refusal to change the date of Australia Day," she said.
''How much longer must Aborigines suffer the offensiveness of celebrating and legitimising the invasion of this country?
"We call on senior cabinet members such as Tony Burke, Tanya Plibersek, Penny Wong, and Jim Chalmers to demand the PM change his position on the shift of Australia Day from January 26.
"And we call on the PM to prove his willingness to hear and represent the voices of the masses by announcing a change of date of the Australia Day celebrations before January 26 this year."
State Labor Treasurer spokesperson Shane Broad said he supports changing the date.
"I think it's clear that Australia Day should be a day that brings everybody together," Dr Broad said.
"Clearly, it doesn't so we need to come up with a solution and the most obvious solution is to come up with a new date, one that can bring the country together.
"And Tasmanian Labor, of course, supports that."
