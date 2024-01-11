There will be mustard: Surreal comedy in Launceston next week

Launceston audiences will have a chance to relish in laughs at a rather bizarre comedy show, coming to the stage of Du Cane Brewing next Saturday.
Titled The 63rd Annual Australian Mustard Federation Symposium and Condiment Expo with Dion Dijon, the show promises "surreal, very silly weirdness," according to comedian David Bakker.
Mr Bakker's character, Dion Dijon, was inspired through the rise of satirical abstract characters from the likes of Australian comedians like Aunty Donna, Sam Campbell and Greg Larson.
"They sort of inspired this idea of a semi-incompetent but very passionate chairman of the Australian Mustard Federation, Dion Dijon," Mr Bakker said.
"I've been doing him at rooms around Tassie for the past two and a bit years and last year, we decided to put on a whole show."
He said audiences could expect lots of mustard.
"It gets very mixed reactions, I think the people who get it love it," he said.
"Some don't know what is happening and they're a bit confused and scared which I like."
The mustard-crazed character has even given Mr Bakker a new appreciation for pungent sauce.
"I think since developing the character I've grown in my preference towards the great yellow condiment," Mr Bakker said.
"It's actually not too bad, I think people don't like it because they go too much towards the American mustard's...you have to try a variety before you bad mouth it."
It may not be everyone's choice for their Bunnings snag, but the mustard shtick earned Mr Bakker a spot in the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, which begins in late March.
"We're doing a short run because we know it's a weird niche show," Mr Bakker said.
"It's a late night show which is inspired by a legendary late night Melbourne International Comedy Festival show called Fancy Boy.
"It was late night for a reason because things just got very odd and silly, and we so we're hoping to do the same thing."
The 63rd Annual Australian Mustard Federation Symposium and Condiment Expo with Dion Dijon starts Janurary 20 at Du Cane Brewing, with tickets available through humanitix.
