'We want to be the best': Lilydale out to beat preliminary final Demons

A change in mindset is the key to returning to the NTFA division one's biggest stage for Lilydale.
At least that is the belief of coach Corey Lockett, after the Demons exited the season at the preliminary final stage for the second year in a row in 2023.
The intercept defender has overseen a relatively quiet summer at Lilydale ahead of the final campaign under the current NTFA structure, but he said there has been an internal shift among the playing group.
"We are good enough to be there, we've been there every year for the last five, six years, so we want to change the attitude to that we want to be the best," he said.
"You've got to have that attitude, rather than just being happy with third, because that filters down throughout the year and that's where we finished the last two times."
He added that merely reaching the grand final at UTAS Stadium was not the target either.
"Playing in a grand final, I feel like that's where we should be. We've got blokes that have been there long enough now and we haven't necessarily lost anyone ... we probably have 10 or 12 blokes in their mid-20s playing pretty good footy the last few years," he said.
"I would expect that we should all be thinking we can win the grand final."
The Demons were always playing catch-up last season following an inconsistent start, according to Lockett, with plenty of lessons learnt on his own coaching style.
That included his approach becoming more flexible this season, looking at what works and what doesn't in the big moments instead of relying on performances against weaker opposition becoming the basis for all games.
He said that was where his side fell down against Old Scotch and St Pats, two clubs they failed to beat in six attempts.
With the experienced squad in the early stages of transition, Lockett said while the Demons had not announced any new signings yet, the club had a clear vision on what profile of player they were looking for.
"Although we're not an old side, we're always on the lookout to be trying to get some younger blokes back here," he said.
"We've got a bunch between 25-28 and then probably only two or three under-22 players and we're trying to, even for this year, look at bringing in guys in that age group.
"You can't just stay put, that's probably what we've done the last few years since we did win a grand final to a point where everyone else has caught up or gone past us, so we can't just sit still."
That being said, Lockett made the point that recruitment had been made more difficult than previous years, with players feeling uncertain about where clubs' futures lie.
"We found out this year that the unknown of who'll be playing where in the following years has made it harder to get players to change clubs without knowing who they could be playing against in the future," he said.
While the change in the structure of Tasmanian football has caused uncertainty for many clubs, including Lilydale, Lockett said that in the short term it had made the objective of winning the premiership this season even more coveted.
"You want to be the team that wins the last [State League] flag, or the last NTFA flag, whatever division you're in," he said.
