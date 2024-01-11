The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Salvador Dali museum curator says goodbye after two years

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
January 11 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist and former dAda mUse curator Amy Bartlett has left the museum after two years. Pictures Phillip Biggs
Artist and former dAda mUse curator Amy Bartlett has left the museum after two years. Pictures Phillip Biggs

After a two year stint working at Australia's biggest collection of Salvador Dali works on paper, curator Amy Bartlett is moving on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.