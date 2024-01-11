Salvador Dali museum curator says goodbye after two years

After a two year stint working at Australia's biggest collection of Salvador Dali works on paper, curator Amy Bartlett is moving on.
dAda mUse, located on Cimitiere Street, boasts an impressive collection of Dali's works, as well as a number of surrealist art works.
The museum's first curator, Amy Bartlett, reflected on her time at the museum and said it had been a wonderful couple of years, working both in the background and on the floor.
"It is with some sadness that I'm leaving but I'm extremely joyed to have had the experience working with this collection," Ms Bartlett said.
"During the time that I've been here, I've learnt so much that I will take into the rest of my career."
In her private practice, Ms Bartlett works as a paper conservator as well as an artist, which led her to meet the museum's owner, Brendan Vote.
"I did some Salvador Dali artworks many years ago for Dr Vote and then he approached me to see if I would help set up the museum."
She said one of her favourite aspects of the job was working with the artworks, but also with the public.
"I'm from a visual arts background and as a paper conservator I'm particularly interested in works on paper," she said.
"But one of the things that's been really rewarding is talking with the public after they visited.
"We've received amazing feedback and talking to people, sharing stories, talking about the artworks and also the materials that Dali used as an artist has been extremely rewarding."
As for the future, Ms Bartlett said she'll continue to work as an artist and through her conservatory business.
"I have a couple of other things in the pipeline, so I'm very excited," she said.
"I've learnt a lot about Dali's life working here."
