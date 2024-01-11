Festivale closes in on ticket sell-out faster than ever

Festivale organisers are urging potential attendees not to delay buying tickets as the event projects a sell out for the second year running.
More than 90 per cent of all tickets and 95 per cent of Saturday tickets for the three-day food and music festival have already been sold just shy of three weeks from opening day.
The event's volunteer committee said this year's sales are tracking well ahead of 2023 - an outing called the 36-year-running festival's "best ever" by acting Premier Michael Ferguson, which was a pre-sale sell-out, welcoming roughly 28,000 festival goers.
Festivale chairman David Dunn said the volunteer committee believed last year's ticket sales were somewhat of an outlier urged on by a desire of people to return to the event after a diminished capacity during the pandemic - but this year's sales proved otherwise.
"Whilst we thought our sales last year was a reflection of our return from COVID, pleasingly our attendees are again supporting us with pre-event ticket purchase," Mr Dunn said.
"At this stage, we are projected to sell out well ahead of Festivale opening."
However, once pre-sale tickets are gone, Mr Dunn warns that no tickets will be purchasable at the gates on any day of the event.
"We really want to get the message out that there are no more [tickets] to release," he said.
"We don't want people to miss out, but we have capacity limits due to the infrastructure requirements of the City Park and also to ensure the event is comfortable for both stallholders and patrons alike."
Festivale 2024 will have more than 70 food and beverage stallholders, and include entertainment like cooking demonstrations from former MasterChef judge Matt Moran, Fresh Comedy featuring Joel Creasey, and a music lineup of acts like Icehouse and Vanessa Amorisi.
Mr Dunn said there is also another incentive to buy tickets early, as any purchased up until midnight, January 12, go into a special draw.
Festival goers have a chance to win exclusive use of the City Park Rotunda from 4pm on Saturday of Festivale, including a selection of Tasmanian wines, Boags beers and $500 worth of vouchers to be spent at the event.
Festivale 2024 will run from February 2 to 4 in Launceston City Park, with full program details and tickets available at the event website.
