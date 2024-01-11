Roth, Magnay lament JackJumpers' inability to close out games

Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth believes his team's 80-77 loss to the Brisbane Bullets was not down to the last-second three-pointer from forward Chris Smith.
Putting it down instead to "self-inflicted wounds", such as not committing a foul when they had one to give, a Milton Doyle turnover late on and 10 missed free-throws, Roth was left to lament another missed opportunity.
The Wednesday-night defeat at Nissan Arena, Brisbane, continued the JackJumpers' inconsistent run of form this NBL season and once again highlighted the visitors' repeated inability to win close games.
A stinging loss against a Bullets-side missing star player Nathan Sobey, the JackJumpers had trailed the home side from the 8.33-mark in the second quarter all the way until a Doyle three squared the contest at 75 apiece late in the last.
But as had been the case in games against South East Melbourne, New Zealand and Perth, the league's newest franchise were not able to make the decisive plays as the clock wound down and their opposition did.
While Roth gave plenty of credit to the Bullets and coach Justin Schueller, he was critical of his side's ability to maintain a high level.
"We've been a master this year at inconsistency," he said.
"Finishing games, we probably have six or seven of them, that are just right in this kill area of either getting across the line or you get beat yourself and most of the time, some way or another, we're beating ourselves.
"That could be one game where they shoot over 30 foul shots, next game we get out-rebounded for some reason, we're usually a good rebounding team.
"I told these guys, we'll do it the hard way and you'll get what you get at the end of the year and we'll be where we're supposed to be."
A positive aspect for Tasmania's frustrating run of five losses in seven games has been the continued health and availability of star centre Will Magnay, who put in another solid display over 16 minutes to finish with 11 points and five rebounds.
But for the 208-centimetre big man, personal performance paled in importance following a loss.
He said he felt the team's mentality was lacking on Wednesday night.
"It's just attention to detail and I think it comes down to how much you really care about what we're doing," he said.
"How involved are you in the timeout? Are you floating and dozing off? Are you really involved in what's your job coming out of the timeout? How can you affect winning? That's what I think it comes down to.
"I think we had a little bit of a gut check tonight, they tested us and we didn't respond in the first half, the second half was much better, but it's just when you dig yourself a hole in that first half, it's hard to claw your way out of it. We need to be better from the jump."
The JackJumpers return to Tasmania for their second match this week, with a game against sixth-placed Illawarra on Friday night a crucial one for both sides in shoring up their positions in the upcoming playoffs.
While Roth accepted the game held a lot of importance, he said it was the role of the media to look at the ladder, not his.
"We just talk about the process of trying to get better every day we have a chance to be on the floor," he said.
"There's definitely a sense of urgency and one of the things I'm up to this point pretty proud of this group is we're in every game, we're right there all the time.
"Our guys are quite competitive, we just have not created any momentum or consistency.
"I thought two or three times during the course of the year we could string maybe five, six, seven games together and we just have not been able to get over the hump."
