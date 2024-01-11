The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Roth, Magnay lament JackJumpers' inability to close out games

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated January 11 2024 - 3:49pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania JackJumper Sean Macdonald defends Brisbane Bullet Chris Smith, who hit the winning shot on Wednesday night. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Tasmania JackJumper Sean Macdonald defends Brisbane Bullet Chris Smith, who hit the winning shot on Wednesday night. Pictures by Paul Scambler

Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth believes his team's 80-77 loss to the Brisbane Bullets was not down to the last-second three-pointer from forward Chris Smith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Basketball

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.