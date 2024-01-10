Feature Property | Views just at your doorstep

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Launceston's Seaport offers an incredibly easy care and convenient lifestyle with some amazing local restaurants right on your doorstep, not to mention a short walk into town. Enjoy an evening stroll along the boardwalk as you take in the beautiful river views, along with the lights on Trevallyn Hill and Riverbend Park.
This luxurious ground apartment offers lots of space and is positioned to catch lots of sunlight and, of course, the views of the marina. There is a large paved courtyard for outdoor summertime entertaining with family and friends.
The interior of this townhouse has a bright neutral colour palate throughout and an exceptional quality fit out. A very practical and functional layout, it offers three large bedrooms - the main with an ensuite and walk-in-robe and built-in robes in the other two - a main bathroom, separate powder room, bright and spacious open plan living/dining showcasing those amazing views, a chef style kitchen with granite benchtops, and a laundry.
Another big benefit is the double garage giving you plenty of room for two cars as well as extra storage.
This property is just perfect for those looking for a low-maintenance home, which you can lock and leave, or a great fully furnished investment option in the heart of Launceston.
