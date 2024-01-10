House of the Week | Perfect panorama to match the home

BED 4 | BATH 4 | CAR 4
When it comes to incredible views, you can't go past 49 Neika Avenue in West Launceston. The style and luxury of this home accompanies its outlooks to ensure this spectacular modern property delivers the ultimate in comfortable living.
This lovely home is defined by its impeccable contemporary character and the never ending brilliance of views that stretch across the streetscape to the hills and skyline far beyond. Sip your morning cup of coffee, or indulge in a dinner in the entertainment space, and take in the views as far as the eye can see.
Spaces which were already impressive and inviting have been elevated to even higher levels of allure by a comprehensive list of recent additions.
Upstairs and downstairs provide generous dimensions for living, dining and entertaining, each enhanced by exceptional outdoor areas including a substantial deck and patio. This area also features a six person spa surrounded by glass panels beneath a re-finished timber ceiling.
Double glazing and window tinting also complement your enjoyment of the views in the living spaces, so you'll never miss out on the incredible sights.
A brand new kitchen by award winning Hodgman Kitchens is equipped with Haefele accessories and quality appliances. The pantry meets every imaginable need with effortless ease, exceptional storage and designer elegance. Boasting an abundance of space, the kitchen is any food lovers dream, and is perfect for entertaining guests as you whip up your favourite dish.
The flexibility of four bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a main bedroom served by a walk-in-robe and a beautifully appointed ensuite, contribute awesome family accommodation to a floor-plan that also offers a dedicated central study or home office.
Further features of the home include revitalised landscaping, a double garage plus a single garage (both adding to the outdoor attraction of an architect designed address), with a 6.3 star energy rating boasting 40 rooftop solar panels.
All this in a location offering ideal proximity to Cataract Gorge, the city centre and West Launceston Primary School.
For more information or to arrange an inspection of this superb property, please contact Jessica Hogarth on 0488 016 035.
