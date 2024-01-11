Family affair as husband, wife and daughter take out state championships

Invermay bowlers Chris Lee, Debbie Lee and Jess McMullen are no strangers to success, with the family trio adding more state titles to their collection this week.
The husband, wife and daughter trio were part of winning teams in the Men's and Women's Open Triples Championships at Bowls Tasmania's Gala Week.
Chris teamed up with Rosny Park's Darren Monks and Dover RSL's Cam Norris, while Debbie and Jess partnered multiple World Champion Rebecca Van Asch to win their respective titles.
Lee, Monks and Norris defeated the highly-fancied North-West Coast team of Taelyn Male, Bailey Bellchambers (both Ulverstone) and Codi Marshall (Port Sorell) by seven shots.
After an even first half, Monks finished strongly by winning seven of the last nine ends to take out the win, with Norris the standout player in the finals and the difference between the two teams.
For the Coastal side, it was their second-consecutive triples runner-up finish.
Van Asch, Lee and McMullen had to fight hard to defeat Port Sorell's Rae Simpson and Invermay clubmates Kim Saunders and Jean Claridge by four shots.
The victors, who won the 2021 national triples championship, led early before their opponents pegged it back but won five ends in a row to stretch it out to an 11-shot lead, which ultimately proved too much.
The triples titles were the conclusion of the gala week, with the mixed pairs and bowling arm singles championships also held.
Port Sorell's young guns Marshall and Amity Bickley were crowned the Sue Geeves Open Mixed Pairs Champions, while Trevallyn's Geoff Buchanan won the bowling arm title.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.