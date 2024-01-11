The Examinersport
Good News

Family affair as husband, wife and daughter take out state championships

Updated January 11 2024 - 11:43am, first published 11:41am
Debbie Lee, Jess McMullen and Chris Lee were all successful at the Bowls Tasmania Gala Week. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Invermay bowlers Chris Lee, Debbie Lee and Jess McMullen are no strangers to success, with the family trio adding more state titles to their collection this week.

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

