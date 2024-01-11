Gravelly Beach's stacked container home back on the market

It's arguably Gravelly Beach's most recognisable home.
Along the foreshore, a few hundred metres past the shops, a futuristic three-bed house resembles loosely stacked shipping containers.
Each section has nine-square windows that face towards the river, while an external courtyard, hot tub and outdoor dining space are hidden from the road.
The 2009-built home has won multiple awards and been renovated by its most recent owners.
It has received several offers since hitting the market last year with an $838,000-plus price tag, but remains on the market.
Selling agent Thomas Baird said the property had drawn interstate and local interest.
"I don't know if I've ever seen one that's as cool as this one," said Mr Baird, of Living Here Launceston.
"It's a beautiful, architecturally-designed home - a very unique property."
The property at 327 Gravelly Beach Road is one of five homes for sale in Gravelly Beach, which have asking prices between $499,000 and $1.1 million.
According to CoreLogic, the property's neighbour at 325 Gravelly Beach Road boasts the suburb's record sale, a $1.42 million transaction in July 2022.
Gravelly Beach Marine, which was listed late last year and has been given a $1.75 million price tag, also remains on the market.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.