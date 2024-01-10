Chemical safety during a brutal Australian summer

Here are some tips for maintaining chemical safety during our unforgiving summers. Image supplied

Most businesses handle some type of chemical or dangerous goods - whether it's fuel, a cleaning product or adhesives. But there are some dangerous goods that have a higher risk during seasons of extreme temperatures or humidity.

With an El Nino event underway, now is the ideal time to consider the added risk of summer temperatures on our chemical stores. Heat can affect chemicals in different ways, potentially increasing instability, flammability or explosive properties.

As the CEO of Storemasta - Australia's dangerous goods storage specialists - Caleb Urquhart is focused on helping businesses control chemical risk. He shares some of his tips for maintaining chemical safety during our unforgiving Australian summers.

Lithium-ion batteries

Lithium-ion batteries are everywhere in modern workplaces - powering products like vehicles, transport, devices and industrial robots. However, if the batteries aren't stored and charged in the right environment, safety issues such as thermal runaway, fires and explosions can occur.

Lithium-ion cells require specific storage conditions to remain stable including a cool, dry environment with good ventilation that's away from ignition sources, heat and direct sunlight.

With the increasing incident of lithium-ion battery fires, it's vital that workplaces (and households) understand the risks associated with the cells - as well as how to control risk when storing, handling and charging the batteries.

As the temperatures and humidity levels rise, so do the risks associated with these energy sources. Lithium-ion batteries are particularly sensitive to heat and extreme temperatures, with heat triggering thermal runaway - which can lead to fires and explosions.



Old, damaged or leaking cells must be identified and properly disposed of in accordance with the local waste authority. Charging a damaged cell can result in a fire hazard, with the battery fires being a particularly difficult blaze to get under control.

The good news is that there are many things you can do in your workplace to prevent battery fires. These include protecting the cell from damage or misuse, always using a reliable and safe charger made for the equipment, charging on a non-combustible surface, and monitoring the state or charge so that overcharging doesn't occur.



We also recommend choosing lithium-ion battery storage that allows the cells to be stored and charged in an environment that ensures optimum safety and fire protection.

Aerosol cans

While aerosol cans are a common sight at workplaces, they are by no means hazard free. Due to the flammable chemical being kept within a pressurised container, the aerosol can expand and explode if it's exposed to excessive heat.

We all have heard about aerosol cans exploding if they're near a fire. But did you know that high temperatures - even for a day - can affect the safety of aerosols?

Aerosols require a cool, protected storage location that's not in direct sunlight. They should be kept in a well-ventilated aerosol cage that is away from all ignition sources. Never leave aerosols out in the heat, in vehicles or on open shelves that offer no type of projectile protection.

Just like Class 2 gases such as LPG or propylene, aerosols are recognised as dangerous goods. We suggest that you always follow the manufacturer's instructions and train your staff to handle and store these goods in the safest possible way.

Temperature sensitive substances

Do you have chemicals at your site that require specific storage conditions? Temperature sensitive chemicals can become unstable and unsafe during extreme conditions, with heat potentially creating hazards for your chemical stores.

Flammable liquids, oxidising agents and organic peroxides are just some of the classes of dangerous goods classes that may require temperature-controlled storage. This is particularly relevant if the substances are being stored outdoors.

If your safety data sheets detail specific storage temperatures for your chemicals, so that they aren't affected by the heat, we suggest considering a temperature-controlled store. Unlike a refrigerated unit, these stores are hazardous area IECEx rated o stores, equipped with a class 1 zone HVAC system.



This means that the temperature-controlled storage won't create a fire hazard with substances that may be vulnerable to ignition, and the chemicals can be stored safely in a harsh outdoor environment.

Safe chemical storage