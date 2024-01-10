Newnham man appears in court on possession of stolen firearm charge

A Newnham man did not plead or make a bail application when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court on Wednesday.
Aydain Kane House, 32, appeared on a charge of possessing a stolen firearm, namely a Browning bolt action repeater rifle in Newnham on January 9, 2024.
Mr House also appeared on a charge of possessing a loaded firearm in a public place, possession of a firearm and ammunition when not the holder of a firearms licence.
He was also also appeared on an allegation of being prepared for the commission of a crime and for contravening the conditions of a notice that he not be absent from his address between 9pm and 7am.
Police also allege Mr House committed a burglary and stealing of garden tools worth $80 from a house in Vermont Road on November 11, 2023.
He faces a separate complaint of burglary and stealing on December 10, 2023 for allegedly stealing a cashbox, a tablet and a tool kit worth $3783 from Launceston Mitsubishi.
Mr House appeared in court on November 27, 2023 on two counts of driving while disqualified and a count of stealing.
Magistrate Simon Brown remanded Mr House in custody to reappear on January 16.
