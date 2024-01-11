What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

January 6, 7, 13 and 14
A magnificent 1850s homestead, Waterton Hall is home to a gorgeous vineyard of riesling, shiraz, chardonnay and pinot noir - and for the next two weeks, it will also be home to a pop-up cellar door.
The historic building will host tours and offer mini-cheese platters and drinks, the cellar door opening 11pm and ending 4pm, with tours commencing thereafter.
Platters must be pre-ordered by ring 0427 650 262. The pop-up cellar door will be held at Waterton Hall Vineyard, 61 Waterton Hall Road, Rowella.
January 12 to 14
Tarot card readers, mediums and more will help Tasmanians in the north find out what their future holds at the upcoming Pyschic Expo at the Best Western from January 12 to 14.
The three-day event will host readings from members of The Tasmanian Psychic Spiritual Association. It has "lots of people in velvet and more tarot cards and crystal balls than you can poke a magic wand at" according to its organisers, as well as mediums who can "communicate with the dead".
The Launceston Psychic Expo will run from January 12 to 14 at the Best Western, 3 Earl Street, 9am to 5pm each day.
January 13
The Launceston Summer Series is kicking off at Civic Square in 2024 with a session from Tasmanian country music stars The Wolfe Brothers.
The outdoor live music event will bring the boys to the city for a performance 11 years after their first Australia's Got Talent appearance.
The Wolfe Brothers will be the first of many acts to play across January in IO Performance's Summer Series, which showcases local, touring and emerging acts from Tasmania and interstate.
January 13
Young Launceston band Frogs In Suits is returning to the scene with Project Sonic and Hazz and Jazz at The Royal Oak on January 13.
The band will bring new music, new style and new energy to the venue from 9:00pm. They're one of Tasmania's hottest young rock bands with a grunge feel.
The band was formed at Launceston College in 2019 and creates its music through a collaborative process, with each of the four members sharing input.
January 14
As part of the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery's program to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first footsteps on the Moon, the Planetarium presents the show Capcom Go!
Apollo 11, in 1969, was the mission during which the first men walked on the Moon: Neil Armstrong and Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin. The moonwalk took place on 21 July 1969 (Australian time).
The show describes how the United States space agency NASA began its human spaceflight program with the launch of the first American into space in the early 1960s. NASA gradually built up its expertise until it was ready to attempt the July 1969 lunar landing.
Tickets available on Humantix.
January 19 & 20
Performed by the imaginative mind of clown, tinkerer, inventor and comedian Jens Altheimer, the Princess Theatre performance of Whalebone will inspire lovers of stories, surprises and wonders.
Set within a place called the 'Depository', Whalebone follows a solitary worker as he tries to safeguard human stories, memories and emotions in a data-driven world where AI and machines are going rogue, and making more and more decisions for us.
Featuring dazzling video and computer animations, flying objects and a pinch of circus, this richly visual theatrical experience takes kids and adults alike on a roller-coaster ride filled with eccentric contraptions, strange machinery and clunky inventions, including the world's first half-human juggling machine.
Tickets and more information can be found at the Theatre North website.
January 14
Whatever your goal-to move more, to get healthy, connect with others, save on transport costs or tread lightly-Back on your bike can give you the motivation to work towards that goal.
And a Healthy Tasmania program at Inveresk QVMAG carpark is hoping to help you get back in the bike seat.
Back on your bike is suitable for adults who are beginners or are wanting to build on their bike riding skills and confidence in a safe and encouraging environment. Under 18's can attend in the company of a guardian.
With skill-building programs, this free session begins at 2:30pm on Sunday, January 14, with more information at Humantix.
January 19
The breathless new chapter of Boo Seeka, aka: the hypnotic project driven by Australian singer-songwriter Ben "Boo" Gumbleton, is coming to the Royal Oak on January 19.
A combination of pulsating sounds that bed down layered textures of electronic bass and percussive beats. Boo Seeka's smooth synths and rolling beats keep the energy sizzling like a neon sign on the Miami strip.
The talented artist will launch his newest album, MIDNIGHT HIGHLIGHT, at the event.
January 20
Fair delegate, you have been cordially invited to the premier mustard event of the year - well, actually this is a comedy show.
Hosted by self proclaimed Australian Mustard Federation chairman Dion Dijon, this live entertainment event at Du Cane Brewery is condiment and hilarity-heavy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.