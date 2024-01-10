Tasmanian colt fetches $900,000 at Gold Coast yearling sales

A Tasmanian horse has sold for $900,000 at the Magic Millions Gold Coast yearling sales.
Bred at Whitemore's Grenville Stud by father and son Graeme and Bart McCulloch, the colt was sired by Wootton Bassett from the Flying Spur mare Tiare.
The sale is believed to be among the most significant fees paid for a Tasmania-bred horse.
Grenville Stud had been optimistic of attracting a good price ahead of the sales.
A post on its Facebook page on Tuesday said: "Our outstanding Wootton Bassett colt has been admired all week and we are looking forward to him going through the the Magic Millions sale ring.
"A half brother to none other than Think About It and of the best moving colts you will see."
The yearling was bought by Ireland's leading thoroughbred stud owner Tom Magnier whose wealth was estimated by The Sunday Independent in 2018 at 2.3 billion euros and includes the Coolmore Stud in County Tipperary, considered a pre-eminent nursery of thoroughbreds.
The sale was not the first business conducted by Grenville at the Magic Millions, having already sold a Bivouac - Peppermint Patty colt to Black Caviar's Melbourne-based trainer Peter Moody for $160,000.
"We are pleased the colt will get every opportunity with Peter and Katherine and wish the new connections the best of luck," Grenville posted on Facebook.
According to its website, Grenville Stud covers 400 acres of "lush alluvial pastures enabling the best start to life for our young foals".
It adds: "We are proud of what we have built and believe we provide our horses the best possible start to life."
A former ruckman with Brisbane Lions and three-time premiership player with North Launceston, Bart McCulloch has been kept busy with media commitments on the Gold Coast, including a radio interview with Channel 10's Melbourne Cup Carnival host Michael Felgate.
The Magic Millions Gold Coast yearling sales began on Tuesday and run for eight days.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.