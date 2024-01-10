You spent how much? Premier forks out thousands on Facebook advertising

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has spent thousands of Tasmanian dollars to promote Liberal government projects on his social media pages.
Since August 2020 the Premier has racked up $79,000 on 303 advertisements on his personal accounts, including almost $19,000 since October last year.
Facebook and Instagram allows users to boost any of their posts as paid advertisements but only the cost of those categorised as a political, election or social issue must be publicly disclosed.
In relation to the $79,000 spend, Liberal MP Felix Ellis said a lot of people got their news from social media, and the government was simply communicating with the public.
"Social media is an increasingly important tool when it comes to communicating with our community," Mr Ellis said.
"Being able to provide information on scholarships, grants, and a whole range of important matters for the Tasmanian community, is absolutely vital," he said.
"That is what our Premier and members of parliament should be doing."
The government has been asked how the advertising was paid for.
Advertisers on any of Meta's platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, must set a budget for each ad they run, with all advertisements costing anything from less than $100 up to $2000 and anything in between.
Health, construction and tourism issues feature heavily in the Premier's paid ad list.
The highest costing ad related to the opening of urgent care clinics, at a cost of between $1500 to $2000.
Other health related ads that cost up to $1500 included two relating to pharmacists being legally allowed to prescribe antibiotics for uncomplicated UTIs, and one for free Tasmanian ambulances.
Other issues falling into the $1500 cost bracket included two advertisements for Bell Bay being secured as the advanced cable manufacturing site, another one advertising grants for young Tasmanian athletes, and another advertising the West Coast travel voucher scheme.
Money was also spent on advertising the new Spirit of Tasmania and other construction projects, including those at the Launceston General Hospital, the North West Regional Hospital, Mac Point and on crisis accommodation.
There were also multiple posts of the Premier promoting Bonza direct flights from the Gold Coast to Launceston, Rex daily flights from Hobart to Melbourne, and direct flights between Launceston and Perth, WA.
Labor business spokesman Dean Winter said the spend is a waste of taxpayer money, and labelled the spend "morally bankrupt".
"Jeremy Rockliff is using taxpayers' money to promote himself on social media while Tasmanians struggle with the cost-of-living," Mr Winter said.
"He should apologise and either personally pay the money back or the Liberal party should immediately pay the money back into the public purse," he said.
"Spending taxpayers' money on your own politically-charged Facebook ads is morally bankrupt, fails every pub test and is typical of a government that after ten years has completely lost its way."
