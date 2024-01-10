Woman pleads guilty to 46 drugs and driving charges

A Bridport woman who pleaded guilty to a total of 46 driving and drugs charges was denied bail in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Courtney Jordan, 27, also pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to appear in court and a count of breaching bail.
Jordan sought through defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran that she be granted bail while she was assessed for a drug treatment order.
Under a drug treatment order, a defendant can avoid prison as long as they comply with the conditions of the order and stay off drugs and not reoffend.
A condition of receiving an order is that the sentencing magistrate not believe that the defendant is eligible for a partially suspended sentence.
Police prosecutor Payel Kaula opposed bail.
Magistrate Simon Brown refused to grant bail and remanded her in custody for sentence on February 26.
The court heard that Jordan was arrested for breach of bail on January 8 when police observed her riding a Kawasaki motorcycle in Wellington street.
Police believed the motorcycle to have been stolen on November 15 from Wellington Street.
Police allege she was not the holder of a driver's licence and used a number plate from a Ducati motorcycle with the intent to deceive.
Police allege she provided a false name, date of birth and address.
Other charges included three counts of speeding, six counts of drug driving, using a mobile phone while driving, two counts of dishonestly use a document to create a false impression of being licensed, driving whilst disqualified, drug possession and a count of motor vehicle stealing.
The court heard that a count of perverting justice may be remitted to the Magistrates Court.
Perverting justice is a charge often tried in the Supreme Court.
Mr O' Halloran told the court that Jordan had been disqualified from driving in New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.