Tony Newport transforms his life into a West Coast songbook

When Tony Newport was working as a bank clerk in Rosebery at age 16, he was handed a loaded revolver.
"They told me: go down the road and pick up the mining company payroll," Newport said.
"Imagine that - you're walking the streets with a pistol and ammunition at that age."
And like any good clerk, he did just that; then, almost fifty years on, as any good singer-songwriter would, he turned the story into a song: Struttin' Down Agnes.
"Just sixteen with a thirty eight / Struttin' down agnes with my banking mate," Newport sings. "Three piece suit and a pimpled chin / Scrambled note for my next of kin".
The song is part of his recently released West Coast Songbook, a collection of ballads that will feature in Newport's autoharp concert at this year's Tamar Valley Folk Festival.
Struttin' is one of 18 tales in the songbook which has been put to music - each of which were born from the places where Newport grew up - mostly Queenstown and Rosebery - in the '50s, '60s and '70s.
Some of the songs come from his 2019 album This Land, while others are newer, and one earns its title from a novel Newport wrote with close friend John Carswell, Gravel and Mud.
The stories flit from reminiscence about growing up In a Miner's Home to romping tracks like Wee Georgie Wood that beats to the sound of the train which once ran around Tullah and Lake McIntosh.
Newport said many are effectively poems put to music that run through life in a place that has rapidly changed from a rich mining frontier to a ghost town, and has tried to reinvent itself in between.
"I have such fond memories of living there but I try not to be too romantic about my youth and have some reasonably hard-headed lyrics," Newport said.
"It was a real community and it was very isolated, and I think I'm writing these stories down because they're a legacy of a place and time that could be forgotten if we don't."
Newport also has a surprise for his performance at this year's Tamar Valley Folk Festival, which will already be a stark contrast to last years in which he turned 10 of his Letters to the Editor for The Examiner into songs.
He's had a new autoharp put together by Paul Mineur since the 2023 concert, one distinctly Tasmanian, being made from Huon Pine and Back Blackwood and adorned with a decorative Tasmanian Kingfisher.
"I really love this festival and I'm glad I'll be returning this year with my new harp and new stories," he said.
