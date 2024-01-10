Scamander man hit with assault, burglary and firearms charges

The man police say let off a firearm during an incident at a Scamander property has been hit with a range of firearms and other charges after turning himself in to police.
Tasmania Police said the 40-year-old Scamander man was charged with a variety of offences, including recklessly discharging a firearm, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault after an incident on January 8.
Police said nobody was injured during the incident at Upper Scamander, where the man allegedly threatened people he knew with the weapon, before discharging it.
Police say they seized the weapon allegedly used in the incident and the man turned himself in to police at St Helens on January 9.
He was due to appear at the Launceston Magistrates Court on January 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.