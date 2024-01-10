The Examiner
Scamander man hit with assault, burglary and firearms charges

Updated January 10 2024 - 2:38pm, first published 12:30pm
A 40-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an alleged firearms incident at Scamander. File picture
The man police say let off a firearm during an incident at a Scamander property has been hit with a range of firearms and other charges after turning himself in to police.

